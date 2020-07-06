Ronnie Lee Johnson

ROSEBORO — Mr. Ronnie Lee Johnson, 55, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Mintz Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Hunter and Dr. John McBride officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Johnson was a native of Sampson County, the son of Percy Cecil Johnson, Jr. and Treva Autry Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Howie Johnson. He was a farmer and a member of Mintz Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Leigh Johnson of the home; son, Eric "Bubba" Johnson and wife, Betsy of Roseboro; three grandchildren, Brayden Autry, Brantlee Johnson and Bransen Johnson; his mother, Treva Johnson of Roseboro; sister, Kim Johnson Davis of Roseboro; brother, Donnie Johnson and wife, Donna of Roseboro; nephew, Dustin Johnson and wife, Kassie; niece, Cecilya Davis; and great niece, Harper Rae Johnson.

A walk through visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and a visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 4-5:45 p.m. at Mintz Baptist Church and at other times the family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Treva Johnson, Roseboro, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mintz Baptist Church, 3761 Old Mintz Highway, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.