1/
Ronnie Lee Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie Lee Johnson

ROSEBORO — Mr. Ronnie Lee Johnson, 55, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Mintz Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Hunter and Dr. John McBride officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Johnson was a native of Sampson County, the son of Percy Cecil Johnson, Jr. and Treva Autry Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Howie Johnson. He was a farmer and a member of Mintz Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Leigh Johnson of the home; son, Eric "Bubba" Johnson and wife, Betsy of Roseboro; three grandchildren, Brayden Autry, Brantlee Johnson and Bransen Johnson; his mother, Treva Johnson of Roseboro; sister, Kim Johnson Davis of Roseboro; brother, Donnie Johnson and wife, Donna of Roseboro; nephew, Dustin Johnson and wife, Kassie; niece, Cecilya Davis; and great niece, Harper Rae Johnson.

A walk through visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and a visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 4-5:45 p.m. at Mintz Baptist Church and at other times the family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Treva Johnson, Roseboro, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mintz Baptist Church, 3761 Old Mintz Highway, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christie Tyndall
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved