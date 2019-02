Roosevelt Green, 76, of 2039 Big Piney Grove Road, Clinton, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro. Interment will be in the Peterson Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.