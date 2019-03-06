Rosa Thomas

LANCASTER, PA. — Rosa Lee Rogers Thomas, 87, formerly of Roseboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pa.

Home-going service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, 612 Hall Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Ralph E. Washington officiating. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery in Roseboro.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.