HARRELLS — Mrs. Rosalyle Hall Johnson, 91, passed away at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, Friday, May 31, 2019.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at the Harrells Community Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Register officiating.

Born on November 5, 1927 in Duplin County, Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of Henry Herring and Rosalyle Bonum Hall. She was a graduate of Montreat College in Asheville and attended East Carolina University. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and a homemaker. Mrs. Johnson's greatest joys were her loving marriage of sixty years to her husband Bill; their shared accomplishment of ensuring all their children liked, loved, and respected each other; and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her strength, wisdom and love will be greatly missed.

Left to celebrate her life and mourn her passing are her children, Linda Johnson Gibson of Danville, VA, Lauralyle Johnson Weaver of the home, Jennifer Johnson Robards and husband Tommy of Elon, NC, and Jonathan Clayton Johnson and wife Lisa of Eastover; grandchildren, William Eugene Johnson, IV, MD, Jonathan Daniel Johnson, Lydialyle Johnson Gibson and Catherine Hall Gibson; sister, Ann Hall Tyson and husband, Ted of Stuart, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene Johnson, Jr., their son, William Eugene "Gene" Johnson lll; sister, Mary Catherine Morrow; sons-in-law, Dr. Noah F. Gibson, IV and Mark K. Weaver.

The family received friends at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Monday night from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrells Volunteer Fire Department by calling 910-590-0809 or mailing to P.O. Box 95, Harrells, NC 28444.

