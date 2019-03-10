WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — Dr. Roscoe Harold Turlington, 95, of Wrightsville Beach(formerly of Clinton) passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington.

He was born to Mallie Gould Underwood and Dr. Roscoe Allen Turlington in Kenley, on Sept. 1, 1923. His family moved to Clinton, three years later. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise Parker Turlington; his sister, Evelyn Dixon Turlington Colwell.

Dr. Turlington is survived by a daughter, Wynette Louise Turlington Page of Charlotte; sons, Harold Lester Turlington (wife, Anne Covington Thompson Turlington) of Wilmington; and Roscoe Parker Turlington of Idaho and Wrightsville Beach. His grandchildren are Elizabeth Louise Wilson Turlington of Birmingham, Harold Lester Chandler Turlington of Wilmington, Brett Myers Page (wife, Ali Kroeger) of Cary, Corbin Tate Page (Fiance, Dr. Jessica Selter) of New York. His great-grandchildren are Amanda Kennedy Page and Abigail Elizabeth Page of Cary. He is also survived by his niece, Lyn C. Roberts, and friend for over a decade, Mrs. Christian Humphrey Swiers.

Dr. Turlington was a graduate of Randolph-Macon Academy, Wake Forest University, Emory University School of Dentistry, and Dewey School of Orthodontia. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and a life member of the V.W.F and American Legion. He was a registered land surveyor in N.C.

He practiced Dentistry, a profession he dearly loved and enjoyed, in Clinton, from 1953 until retiring in 1977. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Clinton and taught the C. Freeman Heath Sunday School Class. Dr. Turlington also served for several years as a director on the Corporate Board of Directors of the East Coast Federal Savings Bank, and later on the local board of BB&T. He was a charter member of the Clinton 100 Committee, and president of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, and Coharie Country Club. After moving to Wilmington, he enjoyed his Thursday Lunch Brunch.

A special thanks to Dr. Turlington's devoted caregivers Morgan Cobb, Retha David, the Home Instead staff and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice angels.

A graveside service for Dr. Turlington will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Jay Sidebotham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, N.C. 28401 or to First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St. Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Royal-Hall of Clinton is honored to serve the Turlington Family.