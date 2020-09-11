1/1
Ross Elliott Peterson
Ross Elliott Peterson

CLINTON — Mr. Ross Elliott Peterson, 43, of 366 Fork Lake Drive, passed away at his home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. at Clinton Community Church with the Rev. Dwight Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born on March 24, 1977 in Sampson County, Ross was the son of Belva Nunnery Peterson and the late Ivey Elliott Peterson. He graduated in 1995 from Union High School. Ross has always loved farming, and most recently has been a chicken farmer for Sanderson Farms. He enjoyed hanging out with his brother and friends, and he loved to go fishing. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, wife, and two children, who he adored. They were his world, and he was theirs.

He is survived by his wife of twelve years, Betsy Henry Peterson; daughter, Ava Rose Peterson; son, Landon Drake Peterson; his Mother, Belva N. Peterson of Clinton; brother, Chad Peterson and wife, Nicole of Clinton; niece, Ivey Kate Peterson and nephew, McCray Peterson.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service at the church, beginning at 2 p.m., and other times at his home. Condolences may be left on his obituary page at www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Peterson family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
