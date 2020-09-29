Roy Roger Autry

Roy Roger Autry passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was a Deacon at Beard's Chapel Baptist Church and was dedicated to living his life as a Godly man. Roger enlisted in the Army at the young age of 17 and worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for many years after his military service. He also worked at Lundy Packing Co. for many years as a truck driver and then at Smithfield when ownership changed.

Retirement was not for him, so he went to work for Carquest in Clinton and most recently at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Elizabethtown. Roger was always willing to give a helping hand without expecting anything in return.

He lost his wife and best friend, Pansy Norris Autry, five years ago and is survived by his children Kim McBryde and husband Tony of Fayetteville, David Autry of Astoria, N.Y., Tomme Hobbs and husband Buddy of Garland and Daniel Autry of the home. He had two grandchildren: Jessica Autry of Cary and Ryan Autry of Nashville, Tenn. He is also survived by a brother and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his father, John William Autry and mother, Nellie Howell Autry of Autryville, two brothers and two sisters.

Roger was the best friend, husband, daddy and poppy that you could ever hope for and our loss will be felt by anyone who knew him.

Public visitation will be at Carter Funeral Home in Garland on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 1-6 p.m. and the graveside service will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Smith Cemetery in Garland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beard's Chapel Baptist Church, 409 Beard's Chapel Loop Road, Garland, N.C.