Rozlyn Cain

AUTRYVILLE — Rozlyn Abagail Cain, 17, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Carr's Chapel Free Will Holiness Church, 1641 McDaniels Road, Roseboro, with Pastor Billy Bass officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Rozlyn was born on Oct. 16, 2001 in Cumberland County. She was a student of Lakewood High School.

She is survived by her mother, Memory Avery Jackson; her father, Stephen Cain and wife Stephanie; sister, Alena Cain and fiancé Tyler McGee; stepbrother, Andrew Krautkramer; niece, Annalena Rose; nephew, Braydon Stephen; maternal grandmother, Sharlene Ontiveros and husband Jaime Rodriguez; maternal grandfather, Carl Avery and wife Sharon; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Diane Cain; aunt, Connie Ammons; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; best friend, Ginger Autry; and boyfriend, Takoma Clarke.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service and other times at her home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.