Rubin "Scott" Coats

ROSE HILL — Rubin "Scott" Coats, 47, of 1800 Moore's Bridge Road, passed away at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Moore Family Cemetery with the Rev. William Tew and Joseph Tew officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the gravesite.

Scott, born in 1971 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Charles Linwood Coats and Brenda Moore Coats. He was a former farmer and restaurant owner. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Aubrey Moore and grandparents, Bradley Young Coats and Nannie Olive Coats.

Survivors include: mother, Brenda Moore Coats; brother, Brad Coats and wife Tina; nephews, Dylan and Caleb Coats; grandmother, Louise Balkcum Moore; and uncle, Winston Coats and wife Linda.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumplerhoneycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.