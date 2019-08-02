Ruby Faircloth Merritt, 87, of 180 Southwood Drive, Clinton, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Southwood Nursing Center.

The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Stan Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Merritt Family Cemetery at 159 Delbrook Lane, Magnolia.

Ruby, born in 1932 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Robert Faircloth and Bessie Faircloth. She was a homemaker and attended Red Hill Universalist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Waddell Merritt, Sr. in 1993 and siblings, Robert Owen Faircloth, RB Faircloth, Mary Catherine Faircloth, Lilly Davis, Martha Carberry and Nancy Stanley.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Kimball (Scott Shemwell) of Houston, Texas; son, Leslie Waddell Merritt, Jr. (Cheryl) of Zebulon; grandchildren, Dale Merritt (Katie) and Dr. Brooke Chalk (Kyle); great grandchildren, Kilah, Kaylyn, Merritt, Draper (Doc); siblings, Robert Jeff Faircloth, Jack Faircloth (Betty) and Doris Smith (J.D.).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Southwood Nursing Center for their loving care and compassion for Mrs. Merritt.