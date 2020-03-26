SALEMBURG — Mrs. Ruby Herring Beard, a.k.a. "Red," 65, of 1368 Lakewood School Road, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Accordius Health, Wilmington, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at Faircloth-Herring Memorial Gardens, Salemburg, with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating.

The service will be live-streaming via the Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Executive Order 117 restricts public gatherings to no more than 50 individuals at the same location.

