SALEMBURG — Mrs. Ruby Herring Beard, a.k.a. "Red," 65, of 1368 Lakewood School Road, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Accordius Health, Wilmington, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at Faircloth-Herring Memorial Gardens, Salemburg, with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating.

The service will be live-streaming via the Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Executive Order 117 restricts public gatherings to no more than 50 individuals at the same location.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
