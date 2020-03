Ruby L. Lewis

DUNDEE, FLA. — Ruby L. Lewis, 97, died recently in Dundee, Fla.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Dundee, Fla. Interment will be at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Dundee, Fla.

Ms. Lewis is survived by her daughter Bernice Cooper of Roseboro, N.C.