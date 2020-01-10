CLINTON — Mr. Rudolph "Rudy" A. Cox, 75, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

His funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Ashley Kent Cox and girlfriend Michelle Lindahl of Clinton and Anthony Keith Cox and wife Tammie of Mt. Olive; grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, Logan and Gunnar; great grandchild, Ryleigh; and his brother Darold Cox of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Nancy M. Cox; brothers, David Cox, George Cox and Perry Cox.

