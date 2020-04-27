Rufus William Hall

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rufus William Hall.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rufus Hall

ROSEBORO — Mr. Rufus William Hall, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at The Magnolia of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at the Roseboro Cemetery with the Rev. William Tew officiating.

Mr. Hall was a native of Sampson County, the son of Lewis W. and Sallie Owens Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clarice Autry Hall and a sister, Christine Edwards. He was a retired saw operator for Hardwood Dimensions in Dunn.

He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Owen and husband, Keith of Roseboro; a son, Scott Hall of Roseboro; sister, Mary Horne of Stedman; three grandchildren, Laura Gray, Brandon Owen and Judy Hall; two great-grandchildren, Owen Gray and Ayden Gray.

In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Monday, April 27, from 12-5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Hall.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.