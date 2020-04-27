Rufus Hall

ROSEBORO — Mr. Rufus William Hall, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at The Magnolia of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at the Roseboro Cemetery with the Rev. William Tew officiating.

Mr. Hall was a native of Sampson County, the son of Lewis W. and Sallie Owens Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clarice Autry Hall and a sister, Christine Edwards. He was a retired saw operator for Hardwood Dimensions in Dunn.

He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Owen and husband, Keith of Roseboro; a son, Scott Hall of Roseboro; sister, Mary Horne of Stedman; three grandchildren, Laura Gray, Brandon Owen and Judy Hall; two great-grandchildren, Owen Gray and Ayden Gray.

In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Monday, April 27, from 12-5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Hall.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.