Russell Gardner

ROSEBORO — Russell Aaron Gardner, 28 of the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Peters Creek Baptist Church, 13176 Peters Creek Church Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Dr. David Bays officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.

He was born March 27, 1990 in Cumberland County and worked as a landscaper.

He is survived by his parents, Russell Harold Gardner of Roseboro and Linda Byrd Gardner of Fayetteville; paternal grandmother, Eleanor Simpson Gardner of Roseboro; maternal grandparents, Charles William Byrd of Ocean Isle and Ruth Johnson Byrd of Fayetteville; aunt, Donna Gardner Vitale of Stedman; and uncle, William Mitchell Byrd of Fayetteville.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.