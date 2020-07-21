CMSgt, Retired Air Force, Russell Houston Raines

CLINTON — CMSgt, Retired Air Force, Russell Houston Raines, 80, of 520 Browns Church Rd., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park with Dr. Christopher Webb officiating.

Born on July 28, 1939 in Sampson County, Russell was the son of the late John Duncan and Emma Jacobs Rains. He grew up in Sampson County and graduated from the East Carolina Indian School. Having completed high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After a 26-year tour of duty, which included the Philippines, two tours in Vietnam, Izmir AFB in Turkey, Iceland, Demark, and various stateside assignments, he retired in May 1985.

After retirement, he attended Sampson Community College, where he received an Associate Degree in Industrial Maintenance.

Russell attended New Bethel Baptist Church where he enjoyed and felt blessed studying the bible with Senior Adult Men's class. He truly loved his family and enjoyed keeping his yard and flower gardens groomed. He also enjoyed playing golf and fishing.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Mary Evans Brewington Raines of Clinton; two sons, Byron Nelson Raines and wife, Annette of Morrisville, Christopher Alan Raines and wife, Jill of Lexington; four grandchildren, Megan Alexandria Drost, Mary Caitlin Raines, Wade Doss Raines and John Russell Raines and two great-granddaughters, Cassidy Alexis Gale Drost and Emilia Angelle Drost.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Rains Brewington and his three brothers, John Rains, Jr., Harold Lee Rains and Rex Rains.

The family will receive friends at his home.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Raines family.