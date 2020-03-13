Ruth Cashwell

GARLAND — Mrs. Ruth Staton Cashwell, 90, of 11500 Old Mintz Hwy., died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Garland Baptist Church by the Reverend Ed Rouse and Reverend Darian Parker. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

Mrs. Cashwell is survived by three daughters, Rebecca C. Collins and husband Donald of Ammon, N.C., Joan C. Garcia and husband Juan of Garland, Sallie C. Cannady of Ocala, Fla.; two sons, Hal Cashwell and wife Lori, of Fayetteville, Ga., Myron L. Cashwell and wife Tammy of Garland; two sisters, Betty S. Warwick of Elizabethtown, N.C., and Annie Strickland of Garner, N.C.; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Garland Baptist Church, 55 West 2nd St., Garland, N.C. 28441.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.