Ruth Cooper Honeycutt

Salemburg — Mrs. Ruth Cooper Honeycutt, 94, passed from her earthly home to her eternal home, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, 740 Zoar Church Road Salemburg, on Tuesday, June 23, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Kelvin Blackman, officiating. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will not be a formal visitation but friends are welcomed to attend an informal viewing in the church sanctuary during the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Honeycutt of Salemburg, was the daughter of the late John Carr Cooper and Juanita Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Anna Bryan, Elizabeth Cooper Wade, Macy Cooper West, and brothers, George Bradley Cooper, J W Cooper, a grandson, Jason Sim Honeycutt and son - in - law, Kermit Shelton Price.

Ruth attended Peace College and worked many years at the family owned business, Salemburg Milling Company.

Ruth loved her friends, her family and the Lord and was a dedicated disciple who shared the Good News of God's Amazing Grace and His plan for our salvation. Her faith was unwavering and her witnessing touched many lives. Ruth faithfully visited nursing homes and prayed with the residents. Family gatherings and celebrations were often ended with scripture and always with prayer. She loved her church family and was a lifelong member of Zoar.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 75 years, Glerand Honeycutt; daughter, Cathy Price of Clayton; sons, Sim Honeycutt (Kaye) of Fuquay-Varina, Jim Honeycutt (Joye) of Charleston, SC, Grandchildren, Neal Price (Jill), Jenny Lee (Jason), Justin Honeycutt (Adrian), Cooper Honeycutt (Erin), Harris Honeycutt (Kathleen); and great-grandchildren, Hayley Eynon, Cole Price, JT Lee, Hannah Honeycutt, Jack Honeycutt, Campbell Price, Harper Honeycutt, Max Honeycutt, Harrison Honeycutt, Price Lee, Luke Honeycutt and Nora Honeycutt; several nieces and nephews and by special and loving friend, Esther Rodriguez.

Memorials can be made to Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, P.O Box 920, Salemburg, NC 28385.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.