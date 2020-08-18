Ryan Nelson Strickland

CLINTON — Ryan Nelson Strickland, 33, of 107 N Bizzell Drive, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Shook and Rev. E. C. Mattocks officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Ryan, born in 1986 in Wayne County, was the son of Danny Nelson Strickland and Fran Raynor Strickland. He was an insurance representative and attended Grove Park Baptist Church. Ryan was a well-known computer prodigy and was called on by many people over the years for computer repair and maintenance. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lacy Warren Raynor and Frances Tew Raynor, and paternal grandparents, John Strickland and Loubell Best Strickland.

Survivors include; parents, Danny Strickland and Fran Leigh Raynor; brother, Kyle Strickland; special friends, Amanda Bradshaw, Chrissy Kornegay, Kobe Vann and Jackson Vann; uncles and aunts, Mark Raynor and Lynn Raynor and Ron West and Janet Strickland West; and cousins, Jennifer Thornton Sanders (Jim), Morris Thornton (Rhonda), and John Thornton and (Amanda). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.