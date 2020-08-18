1/1
Ryan Nelson Strickland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ryan Nelson Strickland

CLINTON — Ryan Nelson Strickland, 33, of 107 N Bizzell Drive, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Shook and Rev. E. C. Mattocks officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Ryan, born in 1986 in Wayne County, was the son of Danny Nelson Strickland and Fran Raynor Strickland. He was an insurance representative and attended Grove Park Baptist Church. Ryan was a well-known computer prodigy and was called on by many people over the years for computer repair and maintenance. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lacy Warren Raynor and Frances Tew Raynor, and paternal grandparents, John Strickland and Loubell Best Strickland.

Survivors include; parents, Danny Strickland and Fran Leigh Raynor; brother, Kyle Strickland; special friends, Amanda Bradshaw, Chrissy Kornegay, Kobe Vann and Jackson Vann; uncles and aunts, Mark Raynor and Lynn Raynor and Ron West and Janet Strickland West; and cousins, Jennifer Thornton Sanders (Jim), Morris Thornton (Rhonda), and John Thornton and (Amanda). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved