1/
Sabeian Raekwon Verdell Mathis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sabeian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE HILL — Mr. Sabeian Raekwon Verdell Mathis, 20, of Rose Hill, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Wallace.

A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 472 Wells Town Road, Rose Hill. The Rev. Terrell Powell is officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fire Tower Road, Rose Hill.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his parents, Sophia Furlow of Rose Hill and Gary Mathis of Magnolia; three brothers, Ashton Mathis and Khristian Hall, both of Raleigh and Jalen Wallace-Mathis of Teachey; two sisters, Janay Furlow and Kimberly Mathis, both of Warsaw; grandparents, John Newkirk Jr., Carolyn Furlow Newkirk, Larry Faircloth and Nancy Mathis (deceased); great-grandparents, Jane Furlow Brinson and Verdell Johnson (Dottie); special aunt, Tameka Powell (Rev. Terrell Powell); special uncles, Paul Newkirk and Jonathan Kornegay; godparents, Thomas Hall and Jennifer Farrior; two nieces: Remi Smith and Gia Williamson; one nephew, Khmari Smith; special friend, Ianiana Scarbrough; and a host of relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.

A visitation of family and friends will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved