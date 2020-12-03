ROSE HILL — Mr. Sabeian Raekwon Verdell Mathis, 20, of Rose Hill, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Wallace.

A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 472 Wells Town Road, Rose Hill. The Rev. Terrell Powell is officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fire Tower Road, Rose Hill.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his parents, Sophia Furlow of Rose Hill and Gary Mathis of Magnolia; three brothers, Ashton Mathis and Khristian Hall, both of Raleigh and Jalen Wallace-Mathis of Teachey; two sisters, Janay Furlow and Kimberly Mathis, both of Warsaw; grandparents, John Newkirk Jr., Carolyn Furlow Newkirk, Larry Faircloth and Nancy Mathis (deceased); great-grandparents, Jane Furlow Brinson and Verdell Johnson (Dottie); special aunt, Tameka Powell (Rev. Terrell Powell); special uncles, Paul Newkirk and Jonathan Kornegay; godparents, Thomas Hall and Jennifer Farrior; two nieces: Remi Smith and Gia Williamson; one nephew, Khmari Smith; special friend, Ianiana Scarbrough; and a host of relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.

A visitation of family and friends will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.