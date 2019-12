Sadie A. Hill

CLINTON — Sadie A. Hill, 84, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2019at Genesis Nursing Home, Mount Olive.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. Interment in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Public visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.