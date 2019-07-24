Samantha Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Samantha O'Neil Hall, 30, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Penrose Hospital.

Born on Dec. 6, 1988, Samantha was a surgical technician and also was also an instructor in the Surgical Technician program at PPCC in Colorado. She is preceded in death by a paternal grandmother, Patricia Hall; maternal grandfather, George Bobby Lockamy; and step-grandfather, Lonnie Fann.

A celebration of Samantha's eternal life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Piney Green Missionary Baptist Church, 6040 High House Road, Salemburg, N.C., with the Rev. Donald Carter and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating.

Samantha leaves to cherish her memories: fiancé, Bryan Bryant of Colorado Springs, Colo.; mother, Jennifer Hamilton and husband David; father, Tony Neil Hall and wife Paula of Roseboro; siblings, Zachary Hall of Roseboro, and Kaitlyn Hamilton of Colorado; step-sisters, Tiffany Starling and husband Adam of Salemburg, and Kellie Dees and husband Alex of Plain View; paternal grandparents, Alton Hall and wife Ann of Roseboro; maternal grandmother, Betty Lockamy of Salemburg; step-grandmother, Margaret Fann of Clinton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church and other times at the home of David and LaCarol Hall, 2225 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, N.C.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.