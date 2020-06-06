Samuel Claude McMahan

ROSEBORO — Samuel Claude McMahan, 86, of 2204 Straw Pond School Road, passed away Thursday, June, 4, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8 at Mt. Elam Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Glunt officiating. The family will receive friends at the home.

Samuel, born in Swain County in 1934, was the son of the late Voyd Bert McMahan and Sarah Elizabeth Simonds McMahan. He was a farmer and a Pilgrim of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion in Benson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Pearl Farmer McMahan, and siblings, James Burt McMahan, Robert Posey McMahan, Joseph Carol McMahan, Voyd McMahan, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Bridges.

He is survived by: daughter, Carolyn Bowden and husband Junior Thomas Bowden of Roseboro; grandsons, Charles Bowden and wife Penny of Raleigh, Lesley Bowden of Roseboro, and William Grant Bowden of Roseboro; great grandchildren, Kailey Allen, Jacob Allen, Samuel Bowden and William Bowden; brothers, Charles Lee McMahan and Gladys of Waynesville and David Earl McMahan of Andrews; sisters, Ruth Keener and husband John of Swannanoa, Grace Woods, husband Carrol of Bryson City, and Joyce Cagle of Cecilia, KY; sister-in-law, Evelyn McMahan of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Public viewing will be Sunday, June 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.