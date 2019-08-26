Samuel Burgess Sr.

IVANHOE — Mr. Samuel Filmore Burgess Sr., 89, of 988 Dr. Kerr Road, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Siloam Baptist Church, 833 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, with the Rev. Tim Register officiating.

Born on Jan. 26, 1930, in Greensboro, N.C., Mr. Burgess was the son of the late William Maurice Burgess, Sr., and Annie Bristow Larue. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a former Scoutmaster and a retired farmer. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and was a former deacon.

Mr. Burgess was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Angelyn Maynard Burgess. They enjoyed singing together, gardening, observing wildlife of all kinds, raising bluebirds and chickadees, and sitting on the porch swing watching the hummingbirds. He loved boating and fishing at the coast and on the Black River. He was an avid collector of antiques and a lifelong admirer of and caretaker to cats.

He is survived by son Samuel Filmore "Fil" Burgess Jr., of Harrells; son, Richard Maynard Burgess and wife Terrie of Ivanhoe; and daughter, Carla Bristow Burgess and husband Ian Schreier of Pittsboro. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Chad Burgess, Channing Burgess, Sam David Burgess and Sarah Burgess.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church, in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church and the North American Bluebird Society (www.nabluebirdsociety.org).

