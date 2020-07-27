Samuel "Sam" McCullen

CLINTON — Mr. Samuel "Sam" McCullen, 81, of 103 Kimberly Drive, Clinton, N.C., died at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. in the Clinton Cemetery on West Elizabeth Street in Clinton, N.C. with Dr. Ray Ammons and the Rev. Charles Allard officiating.

Born on Oct. 1, 1938 in Sampson County, Sam was the son of the late Ira Miller "Sambo" McCullen and Margaret Parker McCullen. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated Scout Master for Troop 80 and was a deserving and proud recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He was a retired employee with Piggly Wiggly and a former employee with Scotchman Stores & Owen's Home Furnishings. He was a member of the Clinton Lion's Club and was a past Club President. Sam was a long-time member of First Baptist Church having served as chairman of the Board of Deacons.

Sam loved his family dearly. He was a dedicated husband, supportive and loving father, and sweet grandfather. He was a kind, Godly man and spent his life serving the Lord. He never met a stranger, and he held his friends close to his heart. He was a patient, gentle man and had a kind word for every person he met. He loved the outdoors, the beach, the mountains, his easy chair, and his Ford pickup truck. Sam will be greatly missed, loved, and remembered by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" McCullen; daughter, Deborah McCullen Tyndall of Conway, S.C.; son, William McCullen of Fayetteville; two brothers, Bobby Kenneth McCullen of Gastonia and Edward G. McCullen of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; stepdaughter, Lynn Hamilton Underwood & husband, Mike of Clinton; two stepsons: Jack Hamilton and wife, Gina of Clinton and Don Hamilton and wife Wendy of Marietta, Georgia. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren: Gabrielle Thornton Kring and husband, Anthony; Karley Thornton; Hannah Tyre and wife Megan; Georganne Underwood Carlton and husband Matthew; Nicholas Hamilton; Jessica Hamilton; Zachary Hamilton and Adam Hamilton and two great-granddaughters: Cate and Ellie Carlton.

The family will receive friends at his home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

