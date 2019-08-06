Sandra Arlene Simmons Faircloth, 79, of 1210 Indian Town Road entered into her eternal home, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Holly Grove Holiness Church with the Rev. Ken Simmons, the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and the Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, just prior to the funeral at the church.

Arlene, born December 2, 1939, in the Holly Grove Community, was preceded in death by her parents, James Simmons and Josephine Ammons Simmons. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by; brothers, Lacy, Milford, Curly, Ralph, and Kelly; and sisters, Virginia, Chlois, Bernetha, and Gail.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Johnny Faircloth; sons, Duran Faircloth (Candace) and Patrick Faircloth (Erica); five grandchildren, Kamryn, Tyler, Brookelynn, Avery and Patrick, Jr.; brother, Keith Simmons (Debra); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was retired from her many careers at Lori Lee, Golden Corral, Clinton City Schools, Department of Aging, and Coharie Intra-tribal. She also served with Prayer Connection.

She was best known as a mother (server) to the community and surrounding communities. She loved to travel, to cook and to garden. She enjoyed the wonderful friends in her community and she appreciated the gifts that God had given her to share with others.

