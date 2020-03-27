MT.OLIVE — Mrs. Sandra Faye Wise, 74, of Mt. Olive, passed away at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, with her loving family by her side.

In light of the restrictions due to the coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service on Sunday, March 29 at Wayne Memorial Park. They will have a Memorial Service at a later date for family and friends. The Rev. Arthur Warren be officiating.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Luther A. Wise of the home; daughter, Donna Strickland and husband Blake of Mt. Olive; sons, Chris Wise and wife Bonnie of Dunn, Randy Wise and wife Starr of Beulaville; grandchildren, Ashley Grady and husband Kenny, Heather Strickland and fiance' Craig Hall, Britt Wise, Luke Wise, Madison Wise, MaKenzie Wise, Megan Padgette and fiance' Cameron Kornegay; three great grandchildren; Sisters, Kay Thornton, JoAnn Thornton and Lisa Whitfield all of Newton Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul and Mary Lois Giddens; brothers, Larry Giddens, Johnny Wayne Giddens and Ray Giddens.

