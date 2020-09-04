1/
Sandra Jean McMillan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Sandra Jean McMillan, 71, of Autryville passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Deborah Rich officiating. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

Mrs. McMillan was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of George and Viola Bryant Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two children, Glenn Carlisle and Blossom Parker. She was retired from the Little Cotton Manufacture Company.

She is survived by her five grandchildren, Kayla Parker and wife, Hannah Wolf, Deanna Ashford, Glenna Carlisle, Marissa Boughton and husband, Joe and Kelly Parker and fiance Marcus Butler; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Rich and husband, Christopher; one brother, George Hall, Jr., two sisters, Annie Ruth Royal and Brenda Faircloth; two step-daughters, Christy Tierney and husband, Shannon, and Misty Jernigan and husband, Donathan; and nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved