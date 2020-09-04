AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Sandra Jean McMillan, 71, of Autryville passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Deborah Rich officiating. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

Mrs. McMillan was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of George and Viola Bryant Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two children, Glenn Carlisle and Blossom Parker. She was retired from the Little Cotton Manufacture Company.

She is survived by her five grandchildren, Kayla Parker and wife, Hannah Wolf, Deanna Ashford, Glenna Carlisle, Marissa Boughton and husband, Joe and Kelly Parker and fiance Marcus Butler; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Rich and husband, Christopher; one brother, George Hall, Jr., two sisters, Annie Ruth Royal and Brenda Faircloth; two step-daughters, Christy Tierney and husband, Shannon, and Misty Jernigan and husband, Donathan; and nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.