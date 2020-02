Sandra Mitchell

HARRELLS — Mrs. Sandra Louise Mitchell, 74, of 7712 Wildcat Road, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Harmony Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Jim Owen and the Rev. Eckie Lancaster. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the church fellowship hall before the service.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.