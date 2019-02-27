Sara Warren

Sara Celestial Warren, 102, of the Herring community, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Creech and the Rev. W.H. Calcutt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Sara, born in 1916, was the daughter of the late Grady Griffon Tart and Mary Azubah Gainey Tart. Her primary legacy is that in her 81 years at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, she taught and guided generations of young people. She loved her church, her family, her community and her flower and vegetable gardens.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Warren.

Survivors include daughters, Jane Warren King (Ed) of Clarksville, Va., and Jill Warren Godwin of Chapel Hill and special grandchild, Mary Page of Clement, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sampson Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 318, Clinton, N.C. 28329, online at sampsoncc.edu or NC Baptist Cameron Boys and Girls Programs in care of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11341 N U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, N.C. 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.