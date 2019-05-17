ROSEBORO — Mrs. Sara Owen Boyer, 56, of Roseboro, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Wayne UNC Health Care, Goldsboro.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

Sara was born March 3, 1963 in Cumberland County and she worked with Star Communications for 32 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bernice McLamb Owen. She is survived by her husband, Faron Boyer.

The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.