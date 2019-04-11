CLINTON — Sarah Ann "Peggy" Daughtry, 86, of 707 Raleigh Road, passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Calhoun officiating. Interment will be in the Springvale Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Peggy, born in 1932 in Maxton, was the daughter of the late General Johnston Cannon and Janie Martilda Ivey Cannon. She was a charter member of Grace United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Club past president, and a choir member. She retired after 43 years with CenturyLink.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Grey Daughtry; and siblings, Ailene Hodges, Lydia Miller and Gilbert Cannon.

Survivors include, son, Grey Daughtry (Ellen); granddaughters, Lauren Daughtry, Kellie Daughtry and Lane Daughtry; and sisters, Libby Straton, Jackie Andrews, Rachel McManus and Lynda Thomas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith St., Clinton, NC 28328 or to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, Clinton.