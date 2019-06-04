AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Faircloth Horne, 86, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wayne UNC Health Care, Goldsboro.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Long Branch Baptist Church, 2868 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, with the Rev. Richard Spell officiating. Burial will follow at George Horne Cemetery.

Sarah was born February 12, 1933 in Sampson County and was the daughter of Elliott Fletcher and Sophia Horne Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elree Horne; three brothers, W.J. Faircloth, Earl Faircloth, Nathan Faircloth; and two sisters, Marie Nixon, Eva Autry. She was a graduate of Roseboro High School and worked with Lakewood Plaza Restaurant for 25 years.

She is survived by four sons, Eddie Horne and wife Linda of Fayetteville, Dennis Horne of Autryville, Pittman Horne and wife Betty of Autryville, Jerry Horne and wife Elnita of Stedman; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, and other times at her home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.