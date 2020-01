Selena Reid

KATY, TEXAS — Mrs. Selena J. Boykin Reid, 90, formerly of Sampson County, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Katy, Texas.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Morning Star Holy Church, Clinton, with Pastor Lena Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.