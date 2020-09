Shamiya Chantal Sellers

CLINTON — Miss Shamiya Chantal Sellers, 27, of 408 Byrd Street passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Clinton.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Garland Community Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating.

The public viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 11 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Worley Funeral Home.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com