ROSEBORO — Shaquille O'Neal Lamont Owens, 26, father, departed this life on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.

Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 15, at Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro.

Those left to cherish his memories include two children, Zion Owens and Jaylen Crawford both of the home; his sister Coreisha Owens of Salemburg; three brothers, Michael Culbreth, Eric Owens, Steven Culbreth, all of Roseboro,

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Hope Valley Hawkins Chapel.

Professional Services provided by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.