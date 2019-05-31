Sharon Kay Barefoot

Service Information
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-2066
Obituary
FAYETTEVILLE — Sharon Kay Barefoot, 59, formerly of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Shook and Jeff Barber officiating.

Sharon, born in 1960 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Gene Barefoot and Linda Barefoot. She enjoyed "telephones" and talking. Her claim to fame was that she was the number one fan of "Elvis."

Survivors include mother, Linda Barefoot; children, April Scharp (Will) and son Jeffrey (Billie); grandchildren, Jacob and Chloe Scharp and Bailey, Kailey and Railey Barber; sisters, June Sloan (Tommy), Nancy Barefoot (Kenneth) and Betsy Barefoot; nephew, Barrett Sloan; special friend, Eddie Haltstead. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

In lieu of flowers may be made to Rowan Baptist Church, 701 Rowan Road, Clinton, NC 28328.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 31 to June 1, 2019
