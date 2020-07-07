1/
Sharon Lyn (West) Stumpf
Sharon Lyn (West) Stumpf

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Sharon Lyn (West) Stumpf, 54 passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Roseboro, officiating will be the Rev. Bryan Strickland and the Rev. Donald Keith Carter. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jessie Mac West; son, Carey Ayers, III; granddaughter, Madison Skye Tew; and maternal grandmother, Luada "LuLu" McLamb.

Sharon loved her family, especially her grandchildren, fishing, planting flowers and the beach. She was a very funny, loving and strong wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her husband, John Stumpf of the home; daughters, Jamie Seger and husband, Ronnie of Roseboro and Jessica Williams of Salemburg; mother and step-father, May Blondell McLamb West Cain and husband, Tommy Cain of Roseboro; grandchildren, Bryan Hatcher, Sara Tew, John Davis, Tyler Tew, and Keri Davis; and siblings, Shawn West and Sheldon West both of Roseboro, Sherill Dean West and wife, Sheila of Kingsland, Ga., and Vickie Autry and husband, Jimmy of Autryville.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C. 28382.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
