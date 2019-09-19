HARRELLS — Mrs. Sharonnelle T. Herring, 54, of 6991 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, NC, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Tomahawk First Baptist church Cemetery.

Survivors are husband, Dwight Herring of the home; daughter, Sharna Sampson of the home; son, Dwight Herring Jr. of the home; mother, Ruth Bethae, Rose Hill; sister, Latonya Sellars, Garland; brother, Arthur Bethae, Las Vegas.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Garland.