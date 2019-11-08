Shaw McGee Bryant

TURKEY —Mrs. Shaw McGee Bryant, 92, of Turkey passed away Nov. 8, 2019 at Dayspring of Wallace.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Bryan officiating. A private family burial will follow at their family cemetery.

Born in 1926 in Sampson County, Shaw was the daughter of the late Alton and Arabella Thomson McGee and the widow of Anthony G. Pinyatello, Earl D. Lewis and Willard L. Bryant. She spent many years in banking at the Merchants & Farmers Bank in Portmouth, VA. She was a member of Turkey United Methodist Church and was loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by; her daughter, Emma Jane Boose; husband, BIlly of Turkey; two sons, George A. Pinyatello and wife, Mae of Turkey and David E. Lewis of Turkey; four grandchildren, Michael Boose and wife, Crystal, Kendall Boose, Beth King and husband, Billy and Amy Lennon and husband, Ewen ; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary King, Dylan Rich, Emily Rich, Maddox Boose, Maegan Lennon, Ava Lennon and Paxton Boose; one great-great grandchild, Zara King.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Shaw was preceded in death by her brother, Alton McGee, Jr.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday, beginning at 1 p.m., and other times at her daughters' home, Emma Jane Boose, 171 Alton's Lane, Turkey.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the by visiting or by mail 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the service and care provided by Vidant Home Health & Hospice of Kenansville during this difficult time.

