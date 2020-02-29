Sheila Smith Bullard

Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Peter's Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Peter's Creek Baptist Church
Obituary
Sheila Smith Bullard

SURF CITY — Mrs. Sheila Smith Bullard, 60 of Surf City passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Peter's Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. before the funeral service.

She was the daughter of the late Gary Lindon and Juanita Ann Cain Smith. She was a retired Court Counselor with the NC Department of Public Safety.

She is survived by a son, Colby Bullard of Hampstead and her beloved dog, Roxy and also extended family and many friends.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
