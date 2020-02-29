Sheila Smith Bullard

SURF CITY — Mrs. Sheila Smith Bullard, 60 of Surf City passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Peter's Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. before the funeral service.

She was the daughter of the late Gary Lindon and Juanita Ann Cain Smith. She was a retired Court Counselor with the NC Department of Public Safety.

She is survived by a son, Colby Bullard of Hampstead and her beloved dog, Roxy and also extended family and many friends.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.