Shelbe B. Sasser

Sept. 17, 1942 — Dec. 26, 2019

Mrs. Shelbe Bradshaw Sasser, 77, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home in the Giddensville area near Faison.

She had been a member of Suttontown Rescue Ladies Auxiliary, was an excellent homemaker, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She was a member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.

The Sasser family will receive friends at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, and at other times at the home.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Tyndall Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Dennis Guy, with burial to follow in the Sasser Family Cemetery at the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Stephen Bradshaw and Cora Louise Sutton Bradshaw; four brothers; and five sisters.

Her survivors include her husband, Sebron G. Sasser; three daughters, Shelia Sasser of Mount Olive, Lydia Sasser King and husband, Larry, of Holly Ridge, and Pamela Louise Ellis and husband, Quentin, of Clinton; four grandchildren, Cody King, Sarina King, Ciera Elllis, and Isabella Ellis; two brothers, Arie Bradshaw and wife, Lib, of Faison, and Shelton Bradshaw of Sophia; a special niece, Rebecca Dean of Mount Olive; and many other nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

Flowers are welcomed or memorial gifts may be made to the charity of one's choosing.