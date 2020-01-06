Shelby "Lynette" Carr

CLINTON — Mrs. Shelby "Lynette" Sutton Carr, 82, of Hobbton Hwy., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Sunrise of Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Penny Ziemer officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on April 18, 1937 in Sampson County, Lynette was the daughter of the late Leon Evans and Mallie Mae Creel Sutton and widow of Stanley Carr. She was a member of Carr Memorial Christian Church and farmed with her husband throughout their marriage. She took pride in the farm, her flower garden and her home. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, whom she adored.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Stanley Carr and wife, Jackie of Clinton; daughter, Karen C. Gearing and husband, John of Raleigh; and two brothers: Don Scott Sutton of Holly Springs and William Rose Sutton of Youngsville. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Joshua Ryan Pope (Fallon), Camryn Olivia Carr, Matthew Carr Gearing, Emma Sydney Gearing; and two great-granddaughters, Taylor Marie Pope and Sara Kate Pope.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Dewey Lee Sutton, Bob Steele Sutton and Ferrell "Sam" Sutton.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, beginning at 1 p.m., at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C. 27607.

