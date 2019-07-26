Shelvia Westbrook

NEWTON GROVE — Mrs. Shelvia Westbrook, 82, of 419 Main St., died on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Pleasant Union Christian Church in Newton Grove (1920 Mt. Olive Hwy.) with the Rev. Debora Stilley and the Rev. Anthony Westbrook officiating. Visitation will be in the church fellowship hall at 5 p.m. prior to the service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove.

Mrs. Westbrook was a true firecracker born on July 4, 1937. Her parents were Albert and Mary Williford. She graduated from high school in 1955 and married Scott Westbrook of Newton Grove in October of 1964. Their almost 50-year journey together included raising their three children, managing a local Western Auto business and tending their family farm.

While a lifelong homemaker, she also dedicated her life to not only being a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior but a caretaker to so many through the years. The recipients of her caring hands and heart are almost too numerous to name but included many babies, toddlers, elderly and disabled in and around the Town of Newton Grove. At the top of this list was her husband for whom she sacrificed so much to protect through his many difficult years of declined health. Joining him in receiving her loving attention was her mother, father and grandchildren. She was a unique and genuine lady of traditional values who also had a number of friends to fill her days enjoying life in simple ways. Courageous fighter would have to be another way to describe her given the fact that she successfully battled cancer three times over 35 years.

Mrs. Westbrook was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a number of sisters and brothers-in-law.

Surviving are: her daughter and son-in-law, Jeana and David Carr of Newton Grove, NC; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Jeff Bradshaw of Clinton, NC; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Paula Westbrook of Dunn, NC; brother Billy Williford of Garner, NC; brother and sister-in-law Rayford and LaRose Williford of Raleigh, NC; brother and sister-in-law James and Barbara Williford of Raleigh, NC; one uncle JD Denning; sister-in-law JoAnn Westbrook; brother-in-law and sister-in-law JB and Mary Westbrook; grandchildren, Laura Hutchens and husband Will, Trey Murawski, Eric Bradshaw, Kelby Moore, Scottlin Westbrook and Scott (Tripp) Westbrook III.

Survivors also include a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at other times at her home, 419 Main St., Newton Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Union Christian Church of Newton Grove, or a .

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, N.C.