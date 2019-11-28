Shirley Smith

SALEMBURG — Shirley Alene Smith, 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Home-going services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, with Bishop Varnie Fullwood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton.

