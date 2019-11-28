Shirley Alene Smith

Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
4442 Bonnetsville Road
Clinton, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
4442 Bonnetsville Road
Clinton, NC
View Map
Obituary
Shirley Smith

SALEMBURG — Shirley Alene Smith, 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Home-going services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, with Bishop Varnie Fullwood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
