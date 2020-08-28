Shirley Ann Harrison King

WINTON — Mrs. Shirley Ann Harrison King, 73, formerly of Clinton, passed away at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, NC on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 with her family by her side.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel, 301 McKoy St. Clinton. with Rev. Gerry King officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Clinton.

Born on January 5, 1947 in Georgia, Shirley was the daughter of the late Junior Paul and Julia Baker Harrison. She was widow of Mr. Gerald Landon King, Sr. and a homemaker all her life. She loved to cook and enjoyed being outside, planting flowers. She loved to listen to country music and a loving, outgoing spirit. She was giving and kind and never met a stranger. She loved being surrounded by her family – they were her joy in this world, and she was theirs. She will be greatly missed.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shirley "Faye" King, of the home; Sylvia Ann Phillips (Chris) of Dunn; Marie Price (Mike) of Mount Olive; son, Gerald Landon King Jr. of Ahoskie; 12 grandchildren, Corby Herring, Alex Herring, Hunter Herring, Bradley King, Gage King, Spencer Herring, Reagan King, Sierra Lee, Summer King, David Price, Christopher Phillips and Jill Price; three great-grandchildren: Madelyn Herring, Saylor Herring, Madelyn Rose Herring; and her three brothers, Levy Harrison, Clinton Harrison and Dallas Harrison all of Lakeland FL; three sisters, Debbie Stevens of Jacksonville, FL., Lillian Sands of Lakeland, FL., Gail Scott of Lennox, GA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Lynn King; son James Edward King; grandsons, Jonathan Landon King and Joshua Ryan Francka; brothers Lewis Harrison and Roy Harrison; and a sister, Francis King.

The family will receive friends on Friday at the home of her daughter, Sylvia Phillips, 766 Aman Dairy Rd. Dunn, NC. 28334 and prior to the service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the King Family.