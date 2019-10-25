Shirley Futreal Davis

ROSE HILL — Mrs. Shirley Futreal Davis, 76, of 229 Huffman Road, passed away at her home on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Garland Cemetery, located on Hwy 411, with the Rev. Ivey Knowles officiating.

Born on July 6, 1943 in Wayne County, Shirley was the daughter of the late Issac Bland "I.B." and Alice Malpass Futreal and the widow of Franklin D. "Bill" Davis. She was the retail manager of Cato in Wallace and a very active and devoted member of the Post 9161 in Wallace. Shirley loved playing bingo, gardening, spending time at the lake, and was always up for a good card game. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her siblings and grandchildren. She was a special lady to all. She will surely be missed and always remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Surving to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth Wilson and wife, Billie of Ringgold, Ga., and Gene "G.P." Southerland and wife, Melanie of Beulaville; daughter, Sharon Nobles of Maine; three sisters, Susan Thomas of Rose Hill, Donna Futreal and Patty Thompson, both of Wilmington; brother, Lonnie Futreal of Clover, S.C.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many special friends, nieces, nephews and her constant companion — her fur baby, Dolly.

The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service, beginning at 11 a.m., at the cemetery; and other times at the home of Greta and Dave Thompson, 172 Fussell Road, Rose Hill, N.C. 28458.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting ww.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the family.