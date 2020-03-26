Shirley Gray Steed Holder

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Shirley Gray Steed Holder, 82, of Salemburg, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020.

Shirley was born on Feb. 6, 1938 in Sampson County. She was the daughter of William R. G. and Mamie Steed. She was raised by Charlie Bailey and Willie Lewis, and Bessie Holland. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her caregivers; her husband, Henry C. Holder; and two brothers, Thomas Steed and Ray Steed. Shirley was a military wife, mother and worked in the textile industry after they retired to Salemburg.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Greg Holder (wife, Jean) of Wilmington and Gary Holder (wife, Karen) of Texas. She has one grandchild by Gary, Kevin Holder.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, S. Salemburg Highway, Salemburg, with the Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bread of Life Church of Salemburg, NC 28385.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
