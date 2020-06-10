Shirley Hayes

CLINTON — Mrs. Shirley Hayes, 83 of 206 Weeks Street, Clinton, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing and Rehab Center, Clinton.

The graveside will be held in Atlantic City, NJ on Tuesday, June 16.

A Private viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com