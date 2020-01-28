Shirley Joyce Matthews Williams

TURKEY — Shirley Joyce Matthews Williams, 71, of Turkey passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born in Sampson County Sept. 22, 1948 to the late Mack Carl Matthews and Allie Johnson Matthews.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Community Funeral Home of Warsaw. Burial will follow in the Turkey Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Warsaw.

Shirley is survived by husband, Sam Williams of the home; sons, Timmy Williams and Warren Williams of Turkey; brothers, Elwood Matthews of Kenansville, Larry Matthews of Warsaw; sisters, Hazel McNeill of Faison, Alene Royal of Clinton; grandchildren, Allen Williams, Samantha Williams, Jena Grace Williams and Allyson Williams; great grandchildren, Everly Nethercutt and Wyatt Williams.

A service of Community Funeral Home of Warsaw.